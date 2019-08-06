Umpire ties unwanted record after having eight decisions overturned in first Ashes Test

Australia's push for victory in the Ashes series opener at Edgbaston has been frustrated by more umpiring howlers from Joel Wilson and Aleem Dar.



Wilson gave Joe Root out lbw twice in the opening session of the day as England, who were 4-85 at lunch, struggled to save the game.



Root immediately reviewed both decisions and third umpire Chris Gaffaney overturned them.



The first from a James Pattinson delivery showed the ball was sailing down leg side.



The second proved Root had inside edged Peter Siddle's inswinger onto his pads and once again Gaffaney reversed the ruling.



It was the eighth time in the match the Trinidadian had one of his decisions overturned - equalling the record set by India's Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena of Sri Lanka.



Dar has also endured a tough time at Edgbaston and Root again rode his luck when it was deemed he was playing a shot when the ball hit his pad despite his bat being behind it - negating any chance to appeal for lbw.



However, it proved to not be too costly when Nathan Lyon had the England skipper caught at bat pad for 28 by Cameron Bancroft.



Wilson avoided setting an unwanted record when Australia challenged a not out decision against Jos Buttler.



But he was rescued when ball tracking footage showed the delivery would have gone over the stumps.



"He's had a difficult game Joel Wilson, a number of errors," said former England skipper Michael Atherton.



"Some have been more forgivable than others.



"The two lbws this morning are poor decisions.



"It's like playing to a certain degree. You feel in form or out of form, or do you lose confidence during a five-day game when the bad decisions start to add up?



"He's only human, so he'd definitely be feeling that."



Dharmasena, who will be the third umpire in the third and fourth Tests and in the middle for the final Test at The Oval, had eight decisions overturned in a match between England and Bangladesh in Chittagong in 2016.

