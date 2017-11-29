 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


UK police pass Ben Stokes investigation on to prosecutors

share

Source:

Associated Press

Police say the investigation into a late-night incident involving England cricketer Ben Stokes has been passed to prosecutors, who must now decide whether to charge the player.

The NZ-born England all-rounder wasn't keen to chat about his playing future when he arrived in Christchurch.
Source: 1 NEWS

NZ-born Stokes was arrested in late September on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm outside a night club. Video footage showed England's Test vice-captain throwing punches in a street fight.

Avon and Somerset Police released Stokes while the investigation continued, and said Wednesday that they have "passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service and are now seeking charging advice."

Stokes has not played cricket since the incident. He was suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board and will not join the Ashes tour of Australia until the police investigation is complete.

He is currently in Christchurch and may play for Canterbury this weekend. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
The Tongan team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Tongan star David Fusitu'a shows off special award from King after joyful welcome onto palace grounds

00:15
2
Mate Ma'a Tonga were presented with special awards by King Tupou IV yesterday.

Watch: Tonga star Konrad Hurrell shows off King's medal with proud grandmother

01:56
3
World Rugby has banned players from writing messages on strapping on their wrists in the Sevens World Series

World Rugby backs down over ban on wrist messages

00:28
4
Cezero Osaka and Vissel Kobe's match ball was delivered in strange fashion on Sunday.

Watch: Bizarre scenes as Japanese football league use monkey as ball boy

01:26
5
The star forward was all smiles as he and his teammates arrived at the Royal Palace.

Video: 'In a big way I'm proud' - RLWC hero Jason Taumalolo and team decked out in traditional dress for ceremony with Tongan king

00:34
The robbery took place at the Arthur Street dairy in Onehunga, with tobacco and cash taken.

Video: Frightened dairy owner forced to flee as gang of four crowbar-wielding thugs robs her shop

The men took off with tobacco products, cash and lollies, as the owner fled for her own safety.


00:33
The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Watch: New drone footage shows scale of huge Auckland slip that's destroyed a carpark

Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.

00:39
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 