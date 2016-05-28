UK documentary alleges Sri Lankan groundstaff attempting to fix Test against England

A documentary soon to air in the UK will allege that an offer was made to fix an England Test match later this year, this time by using ground staff only.



Jonathan Bairstow of England bats during day one of the 2nd Test match between England and Sri Lanka Source: Getty

A report in London's Telegraph newspaper on Friday claimed a forthcoming Al Jazeera documentary will show a groundsman telling undercover reporters that the outcome of England's Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, starting in November, can be influenced.



It alleges that the pitch can be doctored so that a draw is impossible, meaning anyone involved in such a scheme would bet against that outcome.



There is no suggestion that any players would be involved, marking a whole new way for potential match-fixers to achieve their goals.



The scam would rely solely on ground staff producing a pitch on which the ball bounces so unpredictably that the game could not last the full five days, thus forcing a result.



The Telegraph says the film footage features Robin Morris, a former professional cricketer from Mumbai, Tharindu Mendis, a professional player from Colombo, and Tharanga Indika, an assistant manager at Galle International Stadium.



They are shown discussing doctoring pitches during a meeting with an undercover reporter.



Asked when the next fix would be carried out in Galle, Morris replies: "England versus Sri Lanka. It's in October, England versus Sri Lanka."



When the reporter says, "The next one he (Indika) will doctor the pitch for is Sri Lanka versus England?", Mendis nods his head.



"I can confirm it in advance one week before," Indika adds, later claiming that he can ensure the game would be finished inside two-and-a-half days.



Indika also had an explanation for how the pitch would be prepared to ensure such a result.



"We leave the wicket uncovered for about two weeks. Don't water it and this will cause damage to the wicket," he says in the documentary.



Morris also said Indika had already doctored the wicket for the Test played at Galle in July 2017 between Sri Lanka and India.

