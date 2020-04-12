UK cricketer builds DIY bowling machine out of bicycle and belt sander

In the northern hemisphere, warm summer days are fast approaching but with the whole nation in lockdown, cricketers have gone to some interesting lengths to keep preseason training ticking over.

In a video uploaded to facebook by Cricket District, University of Bath CC's James Addis has re-invented the bowling machine by re-purposing the back end of a push bike and using what appears to be a belt sander as a source of power.

Addis joins a plethora of keen cricketers, eager to put the pads on and have a hit throughout the Covid-19 crisis