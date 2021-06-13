Two WTC Final spectators removed after alleged abuse directed at Ross Taylor

Two spectators were removed from the Southampton crowd during day five of the World Test Championship final after Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor was allegedly subjected to racial abuse.

Ross Taylor played his shots on the third morning of the second Test between New Zealand and England at Edgbaston. Source: Getty

International Cricket Council communications manager Claire Furlong confirmed on social media two people had been taken away from Ageas Bowl this morning for their actions.

“Two individuals were identified and removed from the venue for their conduct,” Furlong said.

“We really don’t stand for that sort of behaviour in cricket.”

The actions were spurred by reports sent to the ICC on social media of abuse with one fan saying Taylor was a target.

“There is a patron yelling abuse at the NZ team,” the person said.

“There's been some pretty inappropriate stuff throughout the day, including reports of racist abuse directed at LRPL Taylor.”

The ICC said they are now awaiting a full report from their security team on the matter.

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee said after the day’s play the team weren’t aware of the situation.

"That's the first I've heard of it," said Southee.

"The game's always played in good spirits on the field, we're not sure what's happening off the field."