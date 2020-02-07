Two-metre tall bowling giant set to get his Black Caps debut in second ODI against India

He stands out in the team huddle but now Kyle Jamieson has a chance to stand out in international cricket.

The 2.03 metre tall fast bowler is getting his international debut after the Black Caps were forced to rule Scott Kuggeleijn out of the second ODI against India tomorrow due to illness.

Black Caps stand-in coach Shane Jurgensen is confident Jamieson is ready though.

“He's got good skills with the new ball and is obviously a good athlete for his size,” Jurgensen said.

“And he can bat as well so he's got a lot of potential and skill as a cricketer.”

It’s a big ask for the 25-year-old but he's performed admirably already against the Indians, having taken four-for-49 for New Zealand A in the third of the warm-up one-day matches.

Aside from Tim Southee, the call-up leaves the Black Caps thin on experience though, with Jamieson joining him and 17-cap Hamish Bennett as the out-and-out pacemen.

But Jurgensen believes the entire squad will get around the unit.

“I think there's still plenty of experience in the group to make sure with the bowling we're well planned.

“All the injuries that we've had, there's always a silver lining in that it's created a fantastic opportunity for guys to stand up for the team.”

Despite the injuries, there were some other welcome faces back at training today with both Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson in the environment.