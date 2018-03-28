TODAY |

Twitter account of former Australia coach Darren Lehmann hacked, sends out barrage of anti-Iran messages

Source:  1 NEWS

Australia's former cricket coach Darren Lehmann had his Twitter account hacked, bizarrely sending anti-Iran messages during the interval of last night's Big Bash League clash.

Darren Lehmann Source: Associated Press

Working as a coaching mentor with the Brisbane Heat against the Sydney Thunder, Lehmann's account sent multiple explicit anti-Iranian tweets, linking images and videos also showing support for American President Donald Trump.

Lehmann's account name was even temporarily changed to "Qassem Soleimani," the Iranian military chief killed in a US drone strike last week.

The hack saw the Brisbane Heat apologise for the incident, tweeting:

"Hi Heat fans, thanks for the messages. We are aware our coach Darren Lehmann's Twitter account has been hacked and are working closely with Twitter to rectify the situation.

"We apologise for any offence caused this evening."

Lehmann was infamously the Australian coach during the 2018 sandpaper scandal, standing down from the role shortly after the series loss in South Africa.

The Heat claimed victory by 16-runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

