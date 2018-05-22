Twenty-four Kiwis put themselves forward for 2020 IPL auction

A total of 24 Kiwis have thrown their hats into the ring for the next season of the lucrative Indian Premier League, as 971 players compete for 73 remaining slots for the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Kane Williamson plays a shot for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Source: Getty

With the IPL auction to be held in Kolkata on December 19, the full list of 971 players wanting to put themselves forward has now been finalised, with the registration period closing on December 1 NZT.

Of the 971 players potentially up for auction, 258 are internationals, with teams allowed up to eight overseas players in their squads.

The official names will not be released until after the final confirmation, however 24 New Zealanders are among those to put themselves forward.

Elsewhere, 55 Australians, 22 Englishmen, 54 South Africans, 39 Sri Lankans, 34 West Indians, and 19 Afghanis make up the international contingent putting themselves forward.

Currently, a total of five current Black Caps hold IPL contracts for the 2020 season, while a further seven were handed releases from their deals.

Retained Black Caps: Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), Mitchell McClenaghan and Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).