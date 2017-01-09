'The triple dab!' – Electrifying paceman Carlos Brathwaite marks Big Bash debut with energetic wicket celebrations

 

Skipper Shane Watson has blasted Sydney Thunder to their second Big Bash win for the season with a six-wicket victory over Hobart Hurricanes.

The West Indies bowler joined the Sydney Thunder line up for the first time against the Hobart Hurricanes and he didn’t disappoint the fans.
Source: SKY

Set 162 for victory at Bellerive Oval on Sunday night the visitors reached 4-162 with 19 balls to spare in a result that gives them two wins from six matches this season.

Watson (55) reached his half century with his fifth six of the innings, and was caught behind on the next delivery.

His contribution, together with that of BBL debutant and new import James Vince (44) had Thunder set up for success.

Replacing countryman Eoin Morgan who has been recalled for duty by England, Vince on Sunday made an impressive 44 from 28 deliveries including six boundaries and a six.

Watson won the toss and told Hobart to bat first and the hosts made a shaky start finding themselves at 2-10.

But a day after being dumped from Australia's limited-overs squad George Bailey came in at No.4 and top-scored for Hobart.

The former one-day captain was a notable omission from the 14-man squad named on Saturday to take on Pakistan in the upcoming series, with coach Darren Lehmann pointing to Bailey's poor form with the bat.

But on a nice Hobart pitch Bailey reached his half-century from 43 balls, including five boundaries and a six, and pushed on to top up a wanting Hurricanes' total.

He was given a lifeline on 60 when dropped on the boundary by Chris Green.

In perhaps a nod to the future the Hurricanes dumped star international signing Kumar Sangakkara for Sunday's match.

Batting mostly at No.3 for, the former Sri Lankan Test skipper's top score this season is just 22 not out.

He was replaced by BBL debutant Ben McDermott (31) who took just 23 deliveries to surpass Sangakkara's best.

Batting with Bailey, the son of former Test paceman Craig McDermott was run out after being slow to move after playing a shot, the Hurricanes ultimately finishing at 8-161.

New Thunder international Carlos Brathwaite (2-31) and Pat Cummins (2-36) did most of the damage with the ball.

