Trent Boult takes seven wickets as Black Caps overwhelm Windies to seal ODI series

Re-live all of the action from the Black Caps' 204 run victory over the Windies at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

5:21pm: 29 overs, WI 121 all out - Beaton 12*

WICKET! BOWLED EM! Seven for Boult, and the best figures for a NZ bowler against the Windies. The Windies are all out for 121, the Black Caps win the match - and the series with a game to play!

5:19pm: 27.4 overs, WI 121/9 - Beaton 12*, Gabriel 0*

WICKET! Boult's got six in the match, and 100 in his ODI career! Another short ball sees Nurse on the pull. He doesn't get enough of it, and finds Worker in the deep. Shannon Gabriel the new man, Boult has a chance for career-best figures.

4:57pm: 21.3 overs, WI 100/8 - Nurse 18*, Beaton 0*

WICKET! Boult comes back into the attack and he gets his fifth! A short ball has Cotterell fending and gloving a ball through to Latham behind the stumps. He goes for eight, Ronsford Beaton the new man.

4:40pm: 18 overs, WI 86/7 - Nurse 13*, Cotterell 0*

WICKET! Ferguson has a third! Another short ball to Holder this time, and the Windies captain can only mistime a pull shot straight up in the air, where Munro takes a simple catch at midwicket. Holder departs for 13, Sheldon Cotterell the new man.

4:28pm: 16 overs, WI 71/6 - Holder 11*, Nurse 1*

Hat-trick ball... He bowls it outside off, Nurse has an initial prod at it but misses it completely. He spoons the next ball past Nicholls at short leg from the final ball of the over to survive.

4:25pm: 15.4 overs, WI 70/6 - Holder 11*, Nurse 0*

WICKET! Ferguson's on a hat-trick! He gets rid of Powell first ball with a perfect yorker! The Windies are in bits here, Ashley Nurse the new man.

4:22pm: 15.3 overs, WI 70/5 - Holder 11* Powell 0*

WICKET! Just as they were beginning to rebuild, the Windies have been rocked again. Ferguson sends a vicious bouncer at Mohammed, who gets in no shape to play it whatsoever. He can only spoon a simple catch back to the bowler, dismissed for 18.

Mohammed goes for 18, Rovman Powell is the new man.

4:19pm: 15 overs, WI 69/4 - Mohammed 18*, Holder 10*

This pair have begun to stabilise the innings after the early losses. They've added 17 so far, but the required run rate has ballooned out to 7.34 an over.

3:57pm: 9.5 overs, WI 52/4 - Mohammed 12*, Holder 0*

WICKET! Boult has four! Hope looks to take the attack to the Black Caps, hitting 10 runs from the first four balls of the over. The fifth is a bit too short for him, skewing a pull shot high into the air. Latham settles underneath it and takes the catch behind the stumps. Shai Hope falls for 23.

Jason Holder is the new man.

3:38pm: 5.3 overs, WI 21/3 - S Hope 4*, Mohammed 0*

WICKET! Another one! Boult has three as Hetmyer falls! He bowls a ball on off stump that moves away slightly, taking the edge through to Worker for an easy catch. Hetmyer goes for two. Jason Mohammed the new man.

3:31pm: 3.3 overs, WI 15/2 - S Hope 0*, Hetmyer 0*

WICKET! Boult strikes again and he gets rid of Lewis this time! A short ball on middle stump is hooked by Lewis, but it only goes as far as Doug Bracewell at fine leg, who takes a simple catch coming forward. Lewis goes for 10, Shimron Hetmyer the new man.

3:24pm: 2 overs, WI 10/1 - Lewis 5*, S Hope 0*

WICKET! Trent Boult has the ball from the other end. Second ball of the over is edge but dropped by Worker at second slip! That could be a big miss, Lewis given a life on one. He makes it count next ball, lofting Boult back over his head for four next ball.

The last ball of the over is perfect! Boult cleans up hope with a perfect inswinger! The Windies lose their first, Kyle Hope goes for four, replaced by his brother Shai.

3:19pm: 1 over, WI 5/0 - Lewis 1*, K Hope 4*

Henry begins with a fuller ball on the stumps that Lewis defends to mid off. A little bit of movement through the air for Henry, fourth ball of the over is short and Lewis pulls. The ball just makes it over the infield with Worker nearly getting there for the catch. The final ball of the over is too full, and Hope clips it off his pads for four. Five from the first over.

3:15pm

We're back after the innings break. The Windies opening pair - Kyle Hope and Evin Lewis - make their way to the middle. Another hometown boy, Matt Henry, will have first use of the new ball.

2:40pm: 50 overs, NZ 325/6 - Nicholls 83*, Bracewell 4*

Four balls to go. Cotterell bowls short to Bracewell first ball and he's got it fine for a boundary! He gets an edge through to the keeper next ball, but Nicholls scampers through for a single to get back on strike with two balls to go.

Nicholls works one into the leg side for two. One ball remaining, he slices one out to point and they come back for two to end the innings, Nicholls has his highest ODI score and NZ finish with 325/6.

2:36pm: 49.2 overs, NZ 316/6 - Nicholls 79*, Bracewell 0*

WICKET! Final over now, Cotterell to bowl and he starts with a wide! Nicholls gets a single from the next ball to get Astle back on strike. He backs away looking for the big shot but he's been bowled! Astle goes for a brilliant 49. Doug Bracewell the new man.

2:33pm: 49 overs, NZ 314/5 - Nicholls 78*, Astle 49*

Astle gets in on the six hitting action now! He gets down on one knee and sweeps Powell for a mighty blow over fine leg to bring up the 300. He goes again fourth ball of the over and this one's even bigger! Brilliant late flurry from Nicholls and Astle.

2:28pm: 48 overs, NZ 298/5 - Nicholls 76*, Astle 35*

Hundred partnership for these two now! Nicholls starting to take the attack to Gabriel in his last over. The century stand comes off 86 balls. Nicholls hits 6, 4, 6 from the first three balls, targeting the leg side boundary. He belts the last ball of the over straight back down the ground for four more, 22 from the over.

2:19pm: 46.1 overs, NZ 270/5 - Nicholls 50*, Astle 33*

Fifty for Nicholls! The lefty brings up his half century on his home ground, it comes off exactly 50 balls when his team needed it. Well batted.

2:02pm: 43 overs, NZ 239/5 - Nicholls 34*, Astle 21*

These two have added a 50 partnership, they'll be looking for a big finish with the likes of Henry and Bracewell to come.

1:50pm: 39 overs, NZ 216/5 - Nicholls 23*, Astle 11*

NZ APPEAL! Cottrell thinks he's trapped Nicholls in front and the umpire agrees. Nicholls challenges straight away and the tech shows he's definitely missed it but ball tracking says it's missing leg stump! NICHOLLS SURVIVES!

1:18pm: 33 overs, NZ 186/5 - Nicholls 4*, Astle 0*

WICKET! Down goes Taylor! Good length ball from Holder just outside off and Taylor takes a poke at it. Outside edge floats through to the back and the keeper dives to his right for a good grab. Unfortunate for Black Caps as Taylor was looking like the pillar for this middle block. Up to the latter half of the order to step up now. 17 overs to go in the innings.

1:11pm: 32 overs, NZ 179/4 - Taylor 51*, Nicholls 3*

FIFTY! That's fifty for Taylor. As composed as you like. Threads a ball between mid off and cover for four to reach 59 before topping a ball to midwicket for the milestone. He's done it in 60 balls. Eyes will remain on him to see if he can carry it forward in this awkward middle block.

1:05pm: 31 overs, NZ 169/4 - Taylor 44*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! The skipper is gone! Latham heads off with just 20 to his name after he's undone by his West Indies counterpart. Holder gets him with some extra bounce in his ball off stump, hits his glove and floats to the keeper. Taylor suddenly has a lot more pressure to convert his good start into a big innings.

12:55pm: 27 overs, NZ 157/3 - Taylor 36*, Latham 16*

Black Caps looking to up the tempo here and it's Taylor that's pressing the throttle. Windies have brought in some slower bowlers here to try and calm things down with the Black Caps ticking along at 6 runs an over. Lots of singles are the result.

12:29pm: 19 overs, NZ 124/3 - Taylor 22*, Latham 0*

WICKET! And Worker's gone! Pulled Beaton's short ball straight down the throat of the fine leg fielder. POowell was eight or nine yards inside the boundary, so he was positioned perfectly to take this catch. Out comes the skipper.

12:21pm: 17 overs, NZ 111/2 - Worker 51*, Taylor 17*

FIFTY! Worker brings up the half century with another wild shot that goes for SIX! That's back-to-back fifties in this series too! Beaton bowls a beauty that beats Worker with its pace, he goes for the pull, top edges it and once again it goes flying over the ropes at fine leg. Lady luck must be in Christchurch today.

12:15pm: 15 overs, NZ 95/2 - Worker 40*, Taylor 13*

DRINKS! That's drinks at Hagley. Nice start from the Black Caps here despite the two early departures. Keeping up a very good run rate. Worker seems to have found his rhythm since that early drop and Taylor is happy to assist with singles.

11:46am: 11 overs, NZ 74/2 - Worker 33*, Taylor 1*

WICKET! Broom goes early and Cottrell has his second! It's a great ball - good length on off stump and Broom plays it but he's nowhere near timing it right. Outside edge is the result and it floats to Holder in the slips he takes a great diving grab. Worker responds with a wild swing to finish the over to score a SIX! Crazy, crazy swing. Ball is higher than his head and he's somehow made contact to send it soaring over square!

11:38am: 9 overs, NZ 58/1 - Worker 19*, Broom 6*

SIX! Call it luck, call it wind, Neil Broom will call it his first six runs of the match. Cottrell continues the short ball attack and Broom attacks with a wild eyes-closed swing. He top edges it with the meat of the bat and sends it sky high behind him. But the wind carries it all the way over fine leg for six. Windies player was there and waiting too. Still, six is six!

11:31am: 7 overs, NZ 50/1 - Worker 17*, Broom 0*

WICKET! Munro goes after trying another boundary but he's misstimed this one. Tries to follow Cottrell's short ball with a big pull shot but top edges it to mid on for an easy catch. Did his job igniting the innings. Now Broom's in to steady the ship.

11:22am: 5 overs, NZ 37/0 - Worker 13*, Munro 21*

SIX! Another from Munro and this has a bit of spice to it! Cottrell hit him on the hand two deliveries before this one with a short ball and he's gotten the best kind of payback here. Had to get all of it to soar over the big leg-side boundary and he's done just that.

11:15am: 4 overs, NZ 27/0 - Worker 12*, Munro 12*

SIX! BOOM and Munro comes to the pary! MASSIVE shot over deep midwicket and that is well gone. Full toss from Holder off stump is absolutely punished as Munro drops to one knee to slog it. What a shot!

11:13am: 2.4 overs, NZ 16/0 - Worker 8*. Munro 5*

DROPPED! Worker survives an early scare as the keeper gives him an extra life. He has trouble reading Cottrell's bouncer. It's outside off but angling into his body, takes Worker's gloves as Shai Hope dives to his left, but the ball wobbles off his gloves and onto the ground. Lucky escape.

11:00am: 0 overs, NZ 0/0 - Worker 0*, Munro 0*

Underway at Hagley and Cotterell will get things going for the West Indies.

10:35am: CONFIRMED TEAMS

Broom is the confirmed cover for Williamson and Henry comes in for Southee. Gayle is confirmed as unavailable.

NZL: 1 George Worker, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Neil Broom, 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (capt & wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Todd Astle, 8 Doug Bracewell, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Trent Boult

WI: 1 Kyle Hope, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Jason Mohammed, 6 Jason Holder (capt.), 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Ronsford Beaton, 10 Sheldon Cottrell , 11 Shannon Gabriel

TOSS

West Indies win the toss and elect to bowl.

Both captains happy with the result of the toss - Black Caps think the pitch is looking a bit different from the usual and they wanted to capitalise. Holder is happy to go with historic reputation though.

PRE-MATCH

Tom Latham says he won't be looking to reinvent the wheel when he leads the Black Caps in the second match of the one-day series against the West Indies.

His captaincy in the match, at Hagley Oval in his hometown of Christchurch today, is due to skipper Kane Williamson taking a much-needed rest.

Latham says he is excited to take charge of the national team in front of friends and family.

"I'm just going to try and carry on what Kane and maybe put my spin on things."

Latham scored a century against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval on Boxing Day last year, before hitting a rough patch of poor scores.

He says his recent century against India, batting in his new spot at No. 5, was a huge confidence-booster.

It had been a tactical change for him to make, rather than a technical one, he said.

"It was tough last summer and the first time I had been under quite a bit of pressure," Latham said.

"But you learn more from times like that than from if you're going well. I had to have trust in my game, rather than go out and change things.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying my time behind the stumps and batting in the middle, working with those guys when I come in."

Neil Broom and Matt Henry are coming in for Williamson and Tim Southee, along with a call-up for Seth Rance for Adam Milne.

Latham said that showed the depth of New Zealand cricket as it builds for the next world cup in 2019.

"It was great that Todd [Astle] and Doug [Bracewell] were able to come in straight away and perform their roles brilliantly," he said.

"It's a good sign that the depth is there."

PROJECTED TEAMS

NZL: 1 George Worker, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Neil Broom, 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (capt & wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Todd Astle, 8 Doug Bracewell, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Trent Boult