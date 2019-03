Bangladesh have batted through until tea on day for of the first Test against the Black Caps in Hamilton, still 57 runs behind with just two second innings wickets in hand.

Having survived the entire morning session without losing a wicket, Bangladesh were rocked after lunch, with centurion Soumya Sarkar falling to Trent Boult just one away from his 150, the ball going on to the stumps after hitting the batsman's pad to see him on his way for 149.

Boult ended Bangladesh's stand of 235 between Sarkar and captain Mahmudullah, who not long after reached his fourth Test century.

The new ball would prove to be the Black Caps' ticket closer to victory, with Boult in the action once again, this time removing wicketkeeper Liton Das, dragging onto his stumps for just one to give the left-armer his fourth wicket.

Bangladesh's first innings tormentor Neil Wagner would get among the wickets, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz falling to the hook shot, caught in the deep by Jeet Raval.

Boult would have his fifth of the innings not long after, cleaning up Abu Jayed for three, with Bangladesh still needing 68 runs to make New Zealand bat again.