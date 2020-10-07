Trent Boult stars with the ball as Mumbai Indians win fifth IPL championship

Trent Boult has played a vital role in the Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League final win over the Dehli Capitals in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult of the Mumbai Indians (file picture). Source: Photosport

The Black Caps bowler struck with the first ball of the decider, removing Aussie dangerman Marcus Stoinis.

Boult snagged another wicket in his second over, dismissing Ajinkya Rahane who couldn't help having a swing at a ball going down leg side before being caught behind.

The New Zealander finished with figures of 3/30 with the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer to help restrict the Capitals to 156 runs.

Mumbai comfortably chased that total down, Rohit Sharma the star of their run chase with a knock of 68.

The Indians defended their title to win their 5th championship with more than an over to spare.