Trent Boult slips down ICC bowler rankings after early exit from Champions Trophy

Black Caps seamer Trent Boult has slipped further down the International Cricket Council's ODI bowler rankings after New Zealand were knocked out of the Champions Trophy in group play.

Trent Boult Source: Photosport

Boult was ranked No.1 early this year, but now sits sixth on 665 points, with paceman Josh Hazlewood No.1 on 732 despite Australia's early exit from the Champions Trophy.

Hazlewood's rise to the top spot was helped when he snared 6-52 in Australia's washed-out clash with New Zealand at Edgbaston earlier this month. He took nine wickets overall in three Champions Trophy games.

In contrast, Boult could manage only one in each of New Zealand's group matches against Australia, England and Bangladesh.

Mitch Santner (12th) and Matt Henry (14th) are the other two Black Caps ranked in the ODI top 20 bowlers.