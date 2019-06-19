TODAY |

Trent Boult sidesteps question about low wickets total at World Cup

Trent Boult isn't fazed by the amount of wickets he has at the World Cup so far.

The Black Caps paceman only has three wickets from three matches for the Black Caps, despite being ranked the second-best ODI bowler by the ICC in the world.

Boult was questioned after training today whether the low total was the start to the tournament he was looking for, but Boult sidestepped the question with his response.

"Well we've got 30 wickets so that's probably the only main thing I'm worried about," Boult said.

"With the ball, we've put the ball where we've wanted and we've put a lot of pressure on the teams we've come up against so if we can continue to do it as a unit and give ourselves some lower totals to chase then I'll be happy."

The Black Caps' bowling attack has been impressive as a unit, bowling out Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan for totals of 136, 244 and 172 respectively.

But Besides Boult's low economy of 4.20 - which even then is only third best on the team - he hasn't been one of the big wicket-taking threats for the Kiwi side.

Lockie Ferguson leads the team with eight wickets in three matches with Matt Henry just behind on seven. The next best is Jimmy Neesham on six after his impressive 5/31 against Afghanistan.

Boult said he's working on his bowling with swing not coming easy on the English grounds.

"When the ball hasn't swung has always been the biggest challenge to try and get wickets and try to apply pressure," Boult said.

"I'm just trying to get close to the stumps and, I suppose, make the most out of the swing that is available.

"I'm just trying to sharpen the tool box and make sure I've got some tricks up my sleeve."

Boult and the Black Caps next play South Africa tonight at Edgbaston.

    Boult only has three wickets for the Black Caps so far but he reminded the journalist of what was more important. Source: 1 NEWS
