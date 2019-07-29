Trent Boult says getting 'back on horse' will help him get over World Cup heartache

Trent Boult says getting "back on the horse" during the upcoming Test series will be one of the best things to help him overcome some lingering World Cup heartache.

Boult, who was one of the Black Caps in Tauranga unveiling the new Test uniform which features names and numbers for the first time, was relishing a return to his favourite form of the game.

"It's going to be interesting to get on a plane and get into 40-odd degrees," Boult said.

"Luckily Test cricket is my favourite format so I'm sure don't need too much motivation."

Boult admitted moments from the heartbreaking World Cup final were still running through his head two weeks on.

"Living over certain parts in that last game, and realising how close we got but I think I'm going to be thinking about that for a wee while still to come," Boult said.

"To get back on the horse and play some cricket on Friday will be probably one of the best things for it."