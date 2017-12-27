Trent Boult rockets to fourth in world ODI rankings after strong series against Windies

Kiwi bowler Trent Boult's demolition job against the West Indies has secured him the fourth spot in world cricket rankings.

Boult blitzed the tourists in this month's ODI-series clean sweep, securing 10 wickets in total and a career-best stint of 7-34 in the second match.

That's seen the left-arm paceman jump three places up the ODI bowling rankings, past Australians Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.

He finished last year as the top-ranked bowler in ODIs, a spot that will be held by Pakistan's Hasan Ali going into 2018.

The Northern Districts star's form hasn't gone unnoticed by coach Mike Hesson, who says his paceman is bowling as well as he did in the 2015 World Cup.

Hesson told reporters Boult's white-ball form was reminiscent of his cup efforts, in which he claimed 22 scalps and finished joint-top wicket-taker.

"He's got the ball swinging and in terms of the pace he's bowling at the moment, he's challenging the best players - that's what you want," Hesson said.

"He becomes a real threat for us, with the new ball or old."

Boult will be rested for the first two of his side's three Twenty20 matches against the West Indies, starting on Friday in Nelson.