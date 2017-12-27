 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Trent Boult rockets to fourth in world ODI rankings after strong series against Windies

share

Source:

NZN

Kiwi bowler Trent Boult's demolition job against the West Indies has secured him the fourth spot in world cricket rankings.

Boult was the Windies' chief tormentor in New Zealand's 3-0 series win.
Source: 1 NEWS

Boult blitzed the tourists in this month's ODI-series clean sweep, securing 10 wickets in total and a career-best stint of 7-34 in the second match.

That's seen the left-arm paceman jump three places up the ODI bowling rankings, past Australians Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.

He finished last year as the top-ranked bowler in ODIs, a spot that will be held by Pakistan's Hasan Ali going into 2018.

Trent Boult and Matt Henry were in deadly form as the West Indies' top end imploded.
Source: SKY

The Northern Districts star's form hasn't gone unnoticed by coach Mike Hesson, who says his paceman is bowling as well as he did in the 2015 World Cup.

Hesson told reporters Boult's white-ball form was reminiscent of his cup efforts, in which he claimed 22 scalps and finished joint-top wicket-taker.

"He's got the ball swinging and in terms of the pace he's bowling at the moment, he's challenging the best players - that's what you want," Hesson said.

"He becomes a real threat for us, with the new ball or old."

Boult will be rested for the first two of his side's three Twenty20 matches against the West Indies, starting on Friday in Nelson.

He also picked up a handy 10 wickets in New Zealand's Test series clean sweep of the Windies this month, including a second-Test, six-wicket haul.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 26: "Wild Oats XI" sails out of Sydney Harbour during the 2017 Sydney to Hobart on December 26, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Wild Oats XI smash Sydney Hobart record to claim line honours after massive comeback against Comanche

2
Kieron Pollard bats for the West Indies.

West Indies T20 star Kieron Pollard withdraws from series against Black Caps for personal matters

00:38
3
Trent Boult of the Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Second ODI Cricket match, Blackcaps V West Indies, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd December 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Trent Boult rockets to fourth in world ODI rankings after strong series against Windies

00:29
4
Ryder grabbed 32 runs off 20 balls as Cnetral Districts beat their Northern counterparts by 49 runs.

Jesse Ryder launches giant six in quickfire Super Smash innings for victorious Stags against Knights

00:37
5
It's history repeating for the The Team NZ boss who was part of the 1995 America's Cup victory parade.

Team NZ featured prominently in New Zealander of the Year nominations

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

Contenders for 2018 New Zealander of the Year released

The line-up for Young and Senior New Zealander of the Year has also been released.


02:00
Recorded in September, it was the former US president’s first interview since leaving the presidency.

Barack Obama opens up about leadership with Prince Harry, warns of immersed internet use

He said people in leadership must be careful in their use of social media.

02:04
The danger posed by a huge fault line that runs through NZ is being discussed at a summit.

1 NEWS' top five stories of 2017 that made you think

Schoolyard bullying, megathrust earthquakes and the child sex trade were put under the microscope.


00:14
The cemetery is located on West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

Large scrub fire breaks out at cemetery in Auckland

Footage of the fire appears to show it located in a group of trees at Waikumete Cemetery


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 