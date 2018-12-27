Trent Boult rips through Sri Lanka's batting line-up with six wicket-haul on day two of second Test

Trent Boult proved to be Sri Lanka's chief tormentor on the second moring taking six wickets in 15 balls to skittle the tourists for 104 in their first innings in Christchurch.

Starting the day with 0/20 after his performance on day one, Boult opened his account with the wicket of Roshen Silva, caught behind by Tim Southee to see Sri Lanka at 5/94.

Boult wouldn't have to wait long for his next scalp, with Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella going in the next over, caught again by Southee, this time in spectacular fashion, diving across first slip to take a one handed blinder.

Dilruwan Perera was the next to fall, trapped in front and out LBW by Boult, before Suranga Lakmal fell the very next ball, leaving the Kiwi spearhead on a hat-trick.

Dushmantha Chameera survived the hat-trick ball, but wouldn't last much longer, out one delivery later, before Boult wrapped up the innings with the wicket of Lahirua Kumara, the pair both falling LBW, giving Boult figures of 6/30 from 15 overs.