Trent Boult makes history, takes hat-trick against Australia in Cricket World Cup clash

Trent Boult has become the first player to take a one-day international hat- trick at the home of cricket after cleaning up Australia late at Lord's.



Boult finished with figures of 4-51 against the Aussies as they hit 9-243, claiming the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in succession.



In doing so he also became the first New Zealander ever to take an international hat-trick at Lord's in any format of the game.



He had his first when he took Khawaja's left stump, with the left-hander attempting to flick him off his pads after resurrecting Australia's innings with a patient 88.



Boult's next wicket was the pick of the bunch, giving Starc a taste of his own medicine with a reverse-swinging yorker that the left-hander couldn't get down on.



The 29-year-old then completed the hat-trick with another yorker, trapping Jason Behrendorff plum in front, with the Australian given out both on field and following a review.



Boult's hat-trick marked his second in one-day cricket after he took one last November in Abu Dhabi.

