TODAY |

Trent Boult makes history, takes hat-trick against Australia in Cricket World Cup clash

AAP
More From
Cricket

Trent Boult has become the first player to take a one-day international hat- trick at the home of cricket after cleaning up Australia late at Lord's.

Boult finished with figures of 4-51 against the Aussies as they hit 9-243, claiming the wickets of Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff in succession.

In doing so he also became the first New Zealander ever to take an international hat-trick at Lord's in any format of the game.

He had his first when he took Khawaja's left stump, with the left-hander attempting to flick him off his pads after resurrecting Australia's innings with a patient 88.

Boult's next wicket was the pick of the bunch, giving Starc a taste of his own medicine with a reverse-swinging yorker that the left-hander couldn't get down on.

The 29-year-old then completed the hat-trick with another yorker, trapping Jason Behrendorff plum in front, with the Australian given out both on field and following a review.

Boult's hat-trick marked his second in one-day cricket after he took one last November in Abu Dhabi.

It was New Zealand's fourth hat-trick and the country's first in a World Cup.

Trent Boult of New Zealand appeals successfully for the wicket of Jason Behrendorff and his hat-trick during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Australia at Lords on June 29, 2019 in London, England.
Tent Boult takes hat-trick wicket against Australia at Lord's Source: Getty
More From
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Arjun Tendulkar, 19, isn't exactly following in his dad's footsteps.
Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia
2
Kane Williamson of New Zealand despairs after nicking the ball through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey of Australia off of the bowling of Mitchell Starc during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Australia at Lords on June 29, 2019 in London, England.
Live updates: Black Caps in disarray in chase for 244 for victory over Australia
3
The Crusaders celebrate Sevu Reece's try against the Hurricanes
Crusaders hold on to beat Hurricanes, earn place in Super Rugby final
4
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
5
The Crusaders' first-five stole the show in his side’s semi-final win.
Richie Mo'unga oozes class, starts and finishes stunning try against Hurricanes
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:32
New Zealand will have to be on high alert about the captain’s slow over rate when they play play Pakistan, coach Gary Stead says.

Aussie holds powerplay advantage over New Zealand ahead of CWC clash
1 NEWS

West Indies' semi-final hopes ended after crushing India defeat
Black Caps players celebrate the wicket of Hardik Pandya off the bowling of Ish Sodhi during the first T20 I of the International T20I Series between Blackcaps v India, Westpac Stadium, Wellington, Wednesday 06th February 2019. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2019

Black Caps coach admits he got it wrong not selecting spinner Ish Sodhi against Pakistan
1 NEWS

Black Caps slump to first loss of Cricket World Cup as Pakistan claims six-wicket victory