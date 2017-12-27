 

Trent Boult included in ICC's ODI Team of the Year

Black Caps star Trent Boult's stellar form with the white ball hasn't gone unnoticed, named in the ICC's ODI Team of the Year for 2017.

Boult was the Windies' chief tormentor in New Zealand's 3-0 series win.
Over the past 12 months, Boult has shone in the 50-over format, taking 45 wickets from 25 matches, at an average of just under 27, including career best figures of 7/34 against the West Indies last month.

Boult is the only New Zealander to have made the team, although there are familiar faces, with Australia's David Warner and controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes also included.

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan was also included, continuing his remarkable international rise.

ICC ODI Team of the Year: 1. David Warner (Australia), 2. Rohit Sharma (India), 3. Virat Kohli (India), 4. Babar Azam (Pakistan), 5. AB de Villiers (South Africa), 6. Quinton de Kock (South Africa), 7. Ben Stokes (England), 8. Trent Boult (New Zealand), 9. Hasan Ali (Pakistan), 10. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), 11. Jasprit Bumrah (India.)

