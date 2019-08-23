Trent Boult in doubt for second Test against England

The Black Caps could be without Trent Boult for the second Test against England in Hamilton, the bowling spearhead sitting out of play on the final day in Mount Maunganui with a rib injury.

As the Black Caps chased victory on the final day at Bay Oval, Boult bowled just one over in the morning session, before leaving the field and not returning.

The Black Caps have confirmed that Boult would sit out for the rest of the match, heading for an MRI scan tomorrow.

Boult had complained of soreness in his rib during England's first innings, taking 1/97 from 31 overs, and was seen receiving treatment this morning.

Should Boult be ruled out of the second Test, then Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry will likely compete for the third seamers spot in the Black Caps bowling attack.