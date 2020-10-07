TODAY |

Trent Boult helps Mumbai Indians earn IPL win

Source:  1 NEWS

Trent Boult has done his part to help the Mumbai Indians to victory in the Indian Premier League.

Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult of the Mumbai Indians (file picture). Source: Photosport

The Black Caps bowler snatched two wickets against the Rajasthan Royals as Mumbai looked to defend their total of 193.

Boult claimed the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson with figures of 2/26 after four overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers though as the Indian international claimed four wickets.

The Royals were unable to chase down their target, bowled out for 136 as they lost by 57 runs.

Cricket
