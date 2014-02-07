 

Trent Boult headlines massive pool of Kiwi cricketers named for IPL auction

Paceman Trent Boult has the highest reserve price of the New Zealanders who will go under the auction hammer at the Indian Premier League auction next week.

Trent Boult

Source: Photosport

There are 19 Kiwis among 351 players whose merits will be assessed by eight teams for this year's 10th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 league.

Boult's reserve price is $NZ312,000 while allrounders Corey Anderson and Grant Elliott are next-highest among the New Zealand contingent, at $208,000 each.

On the next tier down at $104,000 are seven current Black Caps - Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson.

Legspinner Ish Sodhi is in another grouping asking for $62,000, alongside Colin de Grandhomme, Ben Wheeler, Neil Broom, Tom Bruce, Anton Devcich, Nathan McCullum and Jesse Ryder.

Lone Kiwi Glenn Phillips occupies the lowest tier of players with a reserve price of $20,800. Hard-hitting Phillips' chances may have improved following his call-up for this week's T20 international against South Africa in place of the injured Guptill.

Five New Zealanders aren't involved in the auction at Bangalore on Monday because they were retained by their teams.

They are Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), his predecessor Brendon McCullum (Gujarat Lions), Adam Milne (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan (both Mumbai Indians).

