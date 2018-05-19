Trent Boult dismisses Indian legend MS Dhoni as pair of valuable wickets help lowly Daredevils stun Super Kings

Black Caps pace bowler Trent Boult got in the thick of the action today as the Delhi Daredevils stunned the Chennai Super Kings with a 34 run win this morning.

Boult finished 2/20 in four overs of work while also taking the first catch of the innings for the Daredevils as they looked to defend the 162/5 total they set earlier in the match.

Chennai started the chase well with in-form Ambati Rayudu scoring yet another quickfire half-century off just 29 balls but his dismissal by Harshal Patel completely changed the game.

With the the pitch slowing down, Chennai's job was becoming increasingly more difficult and the run rate started to apply pressure. Opener Shane Watson struggled, scoring 14 off 23 balls before he was cuaght by Boult at long off.

Boult then removed Dhoni for a sluggish 17 off 23 balls.

With Chennai's tail-end unable to put up a fight, it was a comfortable 34-run for the home side.