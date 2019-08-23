Trent Boult becomes third New Zealander to take 250 Test wickets

Trent Boult became the third New Zealander to take 250 Test wickets and quickly added a second before producing an embarrassing drop on day two of the Second Test against Sri Lanka.

Boult joined Sir Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori – who took 431 and 361 wickets respectively - as the only Black Caps with 250 Test wickets when he removed Angelo Matthews early on the second day.

BJ Watling moved well to take a nice catch down the leg side after the former Sri Lanka captain gloved an attempted pull shot.

Boult struck again four balls later when Kusal Perera shouldered arms to a ball that would have crashed into the stumps.

He could have a third a short time later, but he only had himself to blame.

After inducing a leading edge from the blade of Dhananjaya de Silva, he couldn’t hang on to the simple caught and bowled chance, much to his understandable displeasure.

Kane Williamson later put down another catch though this was at least a tougher chance, the captain unable to hang on to a miscued drive from Dimuth Karunaratne that came quickly to his right at midwicket off the bowling of Ajaz Patel.

The drop wouldn’t prove too costly with Tim Southee removing Karunaratne for 65 and then Niroshan Dickwella in the same over to move within three wickets of the 250-wicket milestone himself.