Trent Boult admits 'I didn’t actually know there was going to be a super over in a World Cup final'

It wasn’t until there were two balls remaining in England’s innings at Lord’s that Trent Boult found out the World Cup final could go to a super over.

Arriving back in New Zealand after Monday’s heart-breaking defeat to England, Boult admitted he was clueless about what would happen in the event of a tie.

England matched New Zealand’s total of 241, sending the match into the super over, which saw each team face six more balls.

Both teams scored 15 at that stage, with England prevailing on a countback of boundaries.

Speaking with media at Auckland Airport, Boult, who bowled New Zealand’s extra over, admitted to being unclear about what was unfolding on the game’s biggest stage.

“I didn’t actually know there was going to be a super over in a World Cup final, so there you go.

“Fifteen-apiece, it’s pretty hard to swallow.”

He told 1 NEWS' Paul Hobbs it was the officials who told them what was going on.

“When I saw three off two that’s when the umpires said to us there would be a super over.