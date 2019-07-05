On the treatment table with the Black Caps' physio and Matt Henry

While the Black Caps may be struggling on the field, team physio Vijay Villabh is doing everything he can to keep the boys in top shape for the upcoming matches.

As 1 NEWS Sport's Guy Heveldt went behind the scenes with the Black Caps in Durham, Mr Villabh was on hand to strap up seamer Matt Henry's ankle ahead of yesterday morning's loss to England.

"For our fast bowlers - which is slightly different to rugby players - I tend not to go [strapping] too low down," Mr Villabh said.

"I don't want that foot compressed because we're on the field for about eight to 10 hours.