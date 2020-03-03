Trans-Tasman clash at Basin Reserve headlines Women's Cricket World Cup draw

The full draw for next year's Women's Cricket World Cup which is being held here has been released this morning with a trans-Tasman showdown at the Basin Reserve a headline act for the competition.
After it was confirmed earlier this year that Christchurch would host the final of the 2021 World Cup, the ICC has revealed what games will be played at the other five venues - Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Dunedin.
The Basin Reserve will host the White Ferns twice in pool play with the first being on Saturday February 13 against Australia.
White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said the team is excited to play their rivals on such a special ground.
"It's a match we absolutely fizz about as players," Devine said.
"Playing in a World Cup against our arch rivals in my home city will be an unreal feeling."
Also confirmed are the hosts for the two semi-finals with Seddon Park and the Bay Oval winning out over the Basin, Eden Park and University Oval.
Tournament fixtures by venue:
Eden Park, Auckland
- Saturday, 6 Feb - New Zealand v QUALIFIER
- Sunday, 7 Feb – Australia v England
University Oval, Dunedin
- Sunday, 7 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
- Tuesday, 9 Feb – New Zealand v QUALIFIER
- Saturday, 13 Feb – QUALIFIER v England
- Sunday, 14 Feb – QUALIFIER v South Africa
Seddon Park, Hamilton
- Monday, 8 Feb – QUALIFIER v South Africa
- Wednesday, 10 Feb – England v QUALIFIER
- Thursday, 11 Feb – QUALIFIER v South Africa
- Saturday, 20 Feb - New Zealand v South Africa
- Wednesday, 24 Feb – QUALIFIER v Australia
- Friday, 26 Feb – South Africa v Australia
- Thursday, 4 March – Semi-final 2 (2v3)
Bay Oval, Tauranga
- Wednesday, 10 Feb – Australia v QUALIFIER
- Sunday, 14 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
- Wednesday, 17 Feb – New Zealand v QUALIFIER
- Sunday, 21 Feb – England v QUALIFIER
- Sunday, 28 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
- Wednesday, 3 March - Semi-Final 1 (1v4)
Basin Reserve, Wellington
- Saturday, 13 Feb – New Zealand v Australia
- Tuesday, 16 Feb – Australia v QUALIFIER
- Wednesday, 17 Feb – South Africa v England
- Tuesday, 23 Feb – South Africa v QUALIFIER
- Thursday, 25 Feb – New Zealand v QUALIFIER
- Saturday, 27 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- Thursday, 18 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
- Saturday, 20 Feb - QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER
- Sunday, 21 Feb – QUALIFIER v Australia
- Wednesday, 24 Feb – England v QUALIFIER
- Sunday, 28 Feb – New Zealand v England
- Sunday, 7 March – Final