Trans-Tasman clash at Basin Reserve headlines Women's Cricket World Cup draw

The full draw for next year's Women's Cricket World Cup which is being held here has been released this morning with a trans-Tasman showdown at the Basin Reserve a headline act for the competition.

Alyssa Healy of Australia celebrates taking the wicket of Maddy Green of New Zealand during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup. Source: Getty

After it was confirmed earlier this year that Christchurch would host the final of the 2021 World Cup, the ICC has revealed what games will be played at the other five venues - Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Dunedin.

The Basin Reserve will host the White Ferns twice in pool play with the first being on Saturday February 13 against Australia.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said the team is excited to play their rivals on such a special ground.

"It's a match we absolutely fizz about as players," Devine said.

"Playing in a World Cup against our arch rivals in my home city will be an unreal feeling."

Also confirmed are the hosts for the two semi-finals with Seddon Park and the Bay Oval winning out over the Basin, Eden Park and University Oval.

Tournament fixtures by venue:

Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday, 6 Feb - New Zealand v QUALIFIER

Sunday, 7 Feb – Australia v England

University Oval, Dunedin

Sunday, 7 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER

Tuesday, 9 Feb – New Zealand v QUALIFIER

Saturday, 13 Feb – QUALIFIER v England

Sunday, 14 Feb – QUALIFIER v South Africa

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Monday, 8 Feb – QUALIFIER v South Africa

Wednesday, 10 Feb – England v QUALIFIER

Thursday, 11 Feb – QUALIFIER v South Africa

Saturday, 20 Feb - New Zealand v South Africa

Wednesday, 24 Feb – QUALIFIER v Australia

Friday, 26 Feb – South Africa v Australia

Thursday, 4 March – Semi-final 2 (2v3)

Bay Oval, Tauranga

Wednesday, 10 Feb – Australia v QUALIFIER

Sunday, 14 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER

Wednesday, 17 Feb – New Zealand v QUALIFIER

Sunday, 21 Feb – England v QUALIFIER

Sunday, 28 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER

Wednesday, 3 March - Semi-Final 1 (1v4)

Basin Reserve, Wellington

Saturday, 13 Feb – New Zealand v Australia

Tuesday, 16 Feb – Australia v QUALIFIER

Wednesday, 17 Feb – South Africa v England

Tuesday, 23 Feb – South Africa v QUALIFIER

Thursday, 25 Feb – New Zealand v QUALIFIER

Saturday, 27 Feb – QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER

Hagley Oval, Christchurch