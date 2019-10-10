Touring date changes lead to trio of T20 doubleheaders for Black Caps, White Ferns

The touring dates for both the Bangladesh men and Australia women’s sides coming to New Zealand later this year have changed, but the adjustments have led to a positive for Kiwi cricket fans.

Black Caps and White Ferns Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Cricket announced the changes this morning, saying they had been caused by ongoing challenges in the current Covid-19 environment and the need to allow visiting sides adequate preparation for international commitments.

“To accommodate the necessary logistics, the Bangladesh tour will now begin seven days later than initially scheduled, following a five-day training camp at Queenstown, with matches to be played at the venues first planned, but on different dates,” NZC said in a statement.

“Additionally, with Bangladesh remaining in New Zealand longer than originally scheduled, NZC has taken the opportunity to play the three White Ferns v Australia women’s T20s as double-headers alongside the Black Caps v Bangladesh T20s - at Seddon Park, McLean Park and Eden Park, respectively.”

NZC added fans who had already purchased tickets for games on which dates or venues have changed would be notified with full refunds available if desired.

TVNZ will broadcast two of the games from the tours free-to-air as part of the coverage; The first T20 between the White Ferns and Australia at Seddon Park on Sunday March 21 as well as the Black Caps’ final T20 against Bangladesh at Eden Park on Thursday April 1.

Revised 2021 NZ Schedule [*doubleheader]

Black Caps v Bangladesh

First ODI: Saturday March 20 at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin at 11am

Second ODI: Tuesday 23 March at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 2pm

Third ODI: Friday 26 March at Basin Reserve, Wellington at 11am

*First T20: Sunday 28 March at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 2pm

*Second T20: Tuesday 30 March at McLean Park, Napier at 7pm

*Third T20: Thursday 1 April at Eden Park, Auckland at 7pm

White Ferns v Australia