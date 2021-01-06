On top of the world: Black Caps claim No.1 Test ranking for first time with series sweep over Pakistan

The Black Caps have moved to No.1 in the world Test rankings for the first time after wrapping up their dominant series win over Pakistan at Hagley Oval this afternoon.

The Black Caps claimed a win over Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs on day four of the second Test in Christchurch today, earning them a 2-0 series sweep and a perfect Test record at home this summer.

The win keeps them in the hunt to reach the ICC World Test Championships final at Lord’s against India or Australia later this year, pending results across the ditch of the ongoing series between the two cricketing giants.

A more immediate reward, however, is top spot in the ICC’s Test rankings.

It is New Zealand’s first time at the top of the Test rankings after it was introduced in 2003 and retrospectively applied back to 1952.

It was the cherry on top of a milestone-heavy Test at Hagley.

Captain Kane Williamson – currently ranked the No.1 Test batsman in the world – brought up 7000 career Test runs while earning his fourth career Test double century.

Up-and-coming all-rounder Kyle Jamieson earned his first Test 10-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 11 for 117 overall in just his sixth Test.

Daryl Mitchell also got in on the action with his first Test century and Hagley Oval itself celebrated using lights for the first time after a lengthy dispute over the installation of its six floodlights.

The victory in Christchurch is the Black Caps’ last Test for their home summer.