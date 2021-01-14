Top summer of cricket ahead with White Ferns hosting Australia, England

The White Ferns will host the ODI and T20 world champions England and Australia, respectively, over the second half of this summer as the women’s international schedule roars back into life.

New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite pictured playing against Australia in a T20 in Brisbane, September 26, 2020. Source: Photosport

With government support, the England women’s side will arrive in New Zealand on Saturday, January 26 and undergo the mandatory 14-day Covid-19 managed isolation period ahead of playing the White Ferns in three ODIs and three T20s between February 23 and March 7.

Once England has finished its managed isolation period, it will travel to Queenstown for a nine-day training camp, including warm-up games at John Davies Oval on February 14 and 16.

Less than a week after England depart, the Australia women’s side will arrive in the country and undergo managed isolation ahead of three T20s at Hamilton’s Seddon Park and three Rose Bowl ODIs at Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

England are the reigning ODI world champions after beating India in the World Cup final at Lord’s in 2017 while Australia women hold the mantle as T20 world champions after defeating India in the final of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne last year.

Four of the T20s (three against England and one against Australia) will be double-headers alongside Black Caps fixtures, and two ODIs (both against England) will be part of “back-to-back” events in which the White Ferns will play at the same venue, the day after the Black Caps.

“It’s great that New Zealand and the world will be able to see these two terrific women’s sides – Australia and England, in action against the White Ferns, and women’s cricket receiving the attention it deserves," NZC chief executive David White says.

“And with the ICC Women’s World Cup to be hosted in New Zealand next summer, it’s particularly important that teams are able to play and compete and develop their games ahead of such a significant tournament.”

White Ferns’ home schedule

February 23, 2pm: 1st ODI v England; Hagley Oval, Christchurch

February 26, 11am: 2nd ODI v England; University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

February 28, 11am: 3rd ODI v England; University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

March 3, 3pm: 1st T20 v England; Sky Stadium, Wellington

March 5, 3pm: 2nd T20 v England; Eden Park, Auckland

March 7, 12pm: 3rd T20 v England; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

March 28, 7.10pm: 1st T20 v Australia; Seddon Park, Hamilton

March 30, 7pm: 2nd T20 v Australia; Seddon Park, Hamilton

April 1, 7pm: 3rd T20 v Australia; Seddon Park, Hamilton

April 4, 11am: 1st ODI v Australia; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

April 7, 2pm: 2nd ODI v Australia; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui