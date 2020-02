Tom Latham has taken a stunning catch to remove Indian opener Prithvi Shaw.

After Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl at Hagley Oval, Indian opener Prithvi Shaw took the attack to the Kiwi quicks, notching a 78-ball half-century.

The 20-year-old belted eight fours and one six to reach his 50, bringing up his milestone by sending Neil Wagner over the ropes.