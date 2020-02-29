Tom Latham screamer the standout as Black Caps bowl first against India

A stunning catch from Tom Latham was the main highlight for the Black Caps at lunch on day one of the second Test against India, the visitors reaching 85/2 in Christchurch.

After Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl at Hagley Oval, Indian opener Prithvi Shaw took the attack to the Kiwi quicks, notching a 78-ball half-century.

The 20-year-old belted eight fours and one six to reach his 50, bringing up his milestone by sending Neil Wagner over the ropes.

He would fall to a special piece of work from Latham at second slip for the Black Caps, Shaw's edge somehow reeled in by a one handed stunner, attempting to drive Kyle Jamieson and out for 54.

At the other end, Shaw's opening partner Mayank Argawal fell for seven, trapped in front by Trent Boult.