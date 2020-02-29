TODAY |

Tom Latham screamer the standout as Black Caps bowl first against India

Source:  1 NEWS

A stunning catch from Tom Latham was the main highlight for the Black Caps at lunch on day one of the second Test against India, the visitors reaching 85/2 in Christchurch.

The visitors went to lunch at 85/2 after being put in to bat in Christchurch. Source: SKY

After Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl at Hagley Oval, Indian opener Prithvi Shaw took the attack to the Kiwi quicks, notching a 78-ball half-century.

The 20-year-old belted eight fours and one six to reach his 50, bringing up his milestone by sending Neil Wagner over the ropes.

He would fall to a special piece of work from Latham at second slip for the Black Caps, Shaw's edge somehow reeled in by a one handed stunner, attempting to drive Kyle Jamieson and out for 54.

At the other end, Shaw's opening partner Mayank Argawal fell for seven, trapped in front by Trent Boult.

Indian captain Virat Kohli (three), and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) are the two not out batsmen heading into the afternoon session.

