Tom Latham primed for miraculous return in CWC opener despite breaking finger three weeks ago

Tom Latham has declared himself fit for the Black Caps' opening match at the Cricket World Cup tomorrow against Sri Lanka just three weeks after breaking his finger.

Latham was able to train pain-free in Cardiff overnight and, should he get through the final net session without issue, the first-choice wicketkeeper will take his spot in the side.

"We still have to wait till tomorrow to see how it pulls up and have a hit against our bowlers," Latham said.

"The ball was going into the gloves nicely and I didn't manage to take one on the finger. Things are feeling really well," he said.

The 27-year-old hurt his finger earlier this month during the warm-up series against Australia in Brisbane when his left middle finger was "displaced" and with a crack on the tip later discovered.

Latham isn't concerned he's returning too quickly, despite early reports suggesting he'd miss the opening matches of the tournament.

"We're taking it step by step and hopefully the fracture has healed by now and it's more a maintenance thing. We've got all the protection around it and hopefully, fingers crossed, we can not take a ball on there."

It's a stance supported by coach Gary Stead.

"He went really well. So far Tom has reached all the milestones we've wanted him to," Stead said.

"Today was another step in terms of taking balls with more heat on them, and making him dive and jump around a wee bit more. We'll see how he scrubs up tomorrow but things are looking more and more positive."

Stead added that if Latham is given the all-clear, he'd bat and keep in tomorrow night's game.