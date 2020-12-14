TODAY |

Tom Latham hails Kyle Jamieson’s instant impact early in Test career

Source:  1 NEWS

Kyle Jamieson may only be four matches into his Test career, but already the pace bowler is having a serious impact on the Black Caps.

Latham says Jamieson’s desire to learn has helped him have success straight away. Source: 1 NEWS

Jamieson was awarded player of the series after the Black Caps wrapped up a 2-0 whitewash over the West Indies this morning.

Jamieson picked up a second career five-wicket haul in the innings and 12-runs win in Wellington, before adding a further two wickets to his total in the West Indies' second innings at the Basin Reserve.

It comes after Jamieson had a similar impact at the start of this year in his Test series debut against India where he also claimed a five-wicket bag in Christchurch.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham praised the young bowler's desire to learn as his biggest strength.

"His contributions have been outstanding in his short Test career that he's had so far. He's come in and had success straight away," Latham said.

"He's a guy that's always willing to learn and pick the brains of other guys in the group, which is outstanding, so for him to continuously learn and come back with a few new skills this year is a testament to himself."

Jamieson himself said he's been fortunate to have some amazing teachers around him, praising the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner for helping him find his feet straight away.

"To be in the environment around those guys, I learn so much," Jamieson told CricInfo. 

"And then to come in and bowl off the back of what those guys are doing, it sort of makes my job a little easier.

"I just consider myself very fortunate to play in the same team as those guys and play in the same era as three of New Zealand's greatest ever quicks."

Jamieson's player of the series award also recognised his hitting, in which he added 71 runs overall to New Zealand's two totals across the two Tests.

