Tom Latham breaks finger, Trent Boult 'touch-and-go' for India T20 series

The walking wounded Black Caps have added another to their injury ward with opening batsman Tom Latham fracturing a finger in his right hand.

Trent Boult broke his hand after being struck by a Mitchell Starc bouncer. Source: Photosport

Latham, 27, fractured his right pinky finger on the final day of the third Test against Australia in Sydney when catching Marnus Labuschagne.

The left-handed batsman will sit out for four weeks, and is hopeful of returning ahead of the start of the three-match ODI series against India beginning on February 2 in Hamilton.

Trent Boult is racing to be fit for the upcoming five-match T20 International series against India, beginning on January 24 at Eden Park, after breaking his right hand after copping a bouncer from Australia's Mitchell Starc in the Boxing Day Test.

Coach Gary Stead is hopeful of a quick return for the Black Caps' strike bowler.

"Trent Boult has been resting his broken right-hand and will return to bowling later this week," Stead said in a release.

"He'll be touch-and-go to be available for the Indian T20 series later this month and we'll continue to monitor him closely over the next few weeks."

Elsewhere, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson is on course to make his injury comeback after he was wiped from the whole Test series against Australia after a calf-strain on the opening day in Perth.