Tom Blundell opens for Black Caps in Boxing Day Test warm-up

New Zealand have shown their hand before the Boxing Day Test by opening with Tom Blundell in a warm-up match against a Victoria XI in place of Jeet Raval.

Raval has averaged just 7.3 in his past nine Test innings, and scored just one in each innings of the Black Caps' 296-run loss in Perth last week.

Blundell is a back-up wicketkeeper but also New Zealand's only other batting option in their touring party, where they have no other recognised openers.

The 29-year-old has played just two Tests, both against the West Indies in 2017.

The Black Caps' top seven is otherwise unchanged from the Perth Test.

New Zealand are batting first in the practice match, which will be played as an unlimited overs match for just one day on Sunday.

Originally scheduled as a two-day match, the opening day at Scotch College was abandoned on Friday due to extreme heat.

Left-arm quick Trent Boult is playing for the Victorian side, in a bid to get some much-needed bowling time before the Melbourne Test.

The New Zealand dangerman hasn't featured since hurting his ribs and side in a Test against England last month.

Boult is, however, expected to be fit for Thursday's Test, and had Tom Latham caught at mid off early in play on Sunday.

