Tom Blundell makes ODI debut in first Black Caps-India match

Tom Blundell will make his One Day International debut for the Black Caps, batting at number three in place of Kane Williamson in today's first match against India in Hamilton.

Source: 1 NEWS

After finding success as a makeshift Test opener in last year's Boxing Day Test against Australia, Blundell will again play as a specialist batsman, slotting in at first drop for the Black Caps in place of captain Williamson who's out for the first two ODIs.

Tom Latham leads the side in Williamson's absence, winning the toss and bowling first.

Jimmy Neesham also returns to the side, having not been part of the side that lost the five-match T20 series by a 5-0 scoreline.