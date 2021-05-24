Tom Blundell hoping to fill 'role model' BJ Watling's 'big shoes' in Black Caps

Test wicketkeeper-in-waiting Tom Blundell has conceded there will be “big shoes to fill” when current Black Caps gloveman BJ Watling retires.

Tom Blundell approaches a chipper BJ Watling. Source: Getty

Watling announced earlier this month after more than a decade in the New Zealand Test side he’ll hang up the gloves after the Black Caps’ tour of England, hoping to end his career on a high with the World Test Championship final.

Blundell, who first made the Test side as an injury replacement for Watling in the 2017 Test series against the West Indies, told media in England Watling has been an exemplary teammate.

"I think he's a fantastic guy to look up to," Blundell says.

"I've been around the group for the last four or five years, and to watch him is special.

"I've learned a lot from him. He goes about his work pretty tough, he works his arse off."

Blundell has since carved out his place in the side as an opening batsman but the recent rise of both Devon Conway and Will Young has seen competition open up for the role.

In contrast, Watling’s departure opens up a spot at wicket-keeper batsman that Blundell could slot into, albeit with pressures of its own.

"It's big boots to fill, but hopefully I can live up to what he's done in the past," Blundell said.

Watling took over the Test gloves in 2012 and has racked up 73 Tests in his career, the majority of which have been behind the bails.

During that time, he has been part of the Black Caps’ historic rise to the No.1 Test rank while forging record partnerships alongside the likes of Brendon McCullum, Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner.

"The way he operates is where I want to get to, but in my own way," Blundell said.

"He's been a great, sort of, role model for me in the last few years.”