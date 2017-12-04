Tom Blundell confirmed as opener for Black Caps in Boxing Day Test

Tom Blundell has revealed he will open the batting for the Black Caps in the Boxing Day Test against Australia, after scoring an unbeaten half-century in a warm up match against Victoria XI.

He confirmed to 1 NEWS he will partner Tom Latham at the top of the order, after former opener, Jeet Raval was dropped after averaging just 7.3 in his past nine Test innings.

Blundell has played just two Tests, both against the West Indies in 2017.

New Zealand are batting first in the practice match, which will be played as an unlimited overs match for just one day on Sunday.



Originally scheduled as a two-day match, the opening day at Scotch College was abandoned on Friday due to extreme heat.



Left-arm quick Trent Boult is playing for the Victorian side, in a bid to get some much-needed bowling time before the Melbourne Test.



The New Zealand dangerman hasn't featured since hurting his ribs and side in a Test against England last month.

