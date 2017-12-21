Todd Astle offered first Black Caps contract, two dropped for lacking consistency

Canterbury all-rounder Todd Astle has been offered a Black Caps contract for the first time in his career as part of the 20-strong squad for the 2018-19 season - but two former teammates weren't so lucky.

New Zealand's Todd Astle celebrates a wicket against the West Indies during the first ODI match at Cobham Oval in Whangarei. Source: Photosport

Selector Gavin Larsen said the 31-year-old spinner had earned his place after strong performances in the past 12 months and featured in plans for the Black Caps' upcoming matches.

"Todd's progress over the past 12 months has been exciting to see. When fit, he made the most of his opportunities in both Test and ODI cricket," said Larsen.

"We have a big summer ahead; we know Todd performs well in New Zealand conditions, and we also have a spin-friendly tour against Pakistan coming up.

"Between Todd, Ish and Mitchell our spin bowling stocks have probably never looked better."

The criteria for selection remained the same as it had in previous seasons, with twice as much weight given to Tests over ODIs and T20s.

As a result, Neil Broom and Jimmy Neesham were not offered renewed contracts.

"Jimmy and Neil didn't show the consistency required over the past year and we'd like to see them go back and demand our attention again through domestic performance," Larsen said.

"We'll continue to monitor the progress of a number of fringe players, who will have the chance to continue to push their case through the NZA programme and home domestic season."

The contracts will take effect on August 1.