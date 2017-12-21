 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Todd Astle offered first Black Caps contract, two dropped for lacking consistency

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Canterbury all-rounder Todd Astle has been offered a Black Caps contract for the first time in his career as part of the 20-strong squad for the 2018-19 season - but two former teammates weren't so lucky.

New Zealand's Todd Astle celebrates a wicket. New Zealand Black Caps v West Indies, first One Day International cricket, Cobham Oval, Whangarei, New Zealand. Wednesday, 20 December, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's Todd Astle celebrates a wicket against the West Indies during the first ODI match at Cobham Oval in Whangarei.

Source: Photosport

Selector Gavin Larsen said the 31-year-old spinner had earned his place after strong performances in the past 12 months and featured in plans for the Black Caps' upcoming matches.

"Todd's progress over the past 12 months has been exciting to see. When fit, he made the most of his opportunities in both Test and ODI cricket," said Larsen.

"We have a big summer ahead; we know Todd performs well in New Zealand conditions, and we also have a spin-friendly tour against Pakistan coming up.

"Between Todd, Ish and Mitchell our spin bowling stocks have probably never looked better."

The criteria for selection remained the same as it had in previous seasons, with twice as much weight given to Tests over ODIs and T20s.

As a result, Neil Broom and Jimmy Neesham were not offered renewed contracts.

"Jimmy and Neil didn't show the consistency required over the past year and we'd like to see them go back and demand our attention again through domestic performance," Larsen said.

"We'll continue to monitor the progress of a number of fringe players, who will have the chance to continue to push their case through the NZA programme and home domestic season."

The contracts will take effect on August 1.

2018-19 offered BLACKCAPS contracts: Corey Anderson, Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, George Worker.
 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 12: Jed Lamb of the Blues in action during the 2018 AFL round eight match between the Carlton Blues and the Essendon Bombers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 12, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

AFL player denies knowing father of player he sledged was killed in an axe attack

2
Leon MacDonald said the Crusaders will be up for the challenge come Saturday against the Highlanders.

Leon MacDonald to join Tana Umaga at Blues as assistant coach - report

00:27
3
Irish U17's keeper James Corcoran was given his marching orders after he allegedly attempted to block a shot illegally.

Watch: Inconsolable young goalie collapses in tears after getting sent off midway through penalty shootout

00:15
4
Sodhi didn't mess around making sure his captain went upstairs to correct the head-scratching on-field call.

Watch: Dumbfounded Ish Sodhi instantly challenges umpire after somehow missing plumb LBW wicket in IPL

5
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - AUGUST 26: Fiao'o Faamausili of New Zealand lifts the trophy following the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 Final between England and New Zealand at Kingspan Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Belfast, United Kingdom. (Photo by Charles McQuillan - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Black Ferns, Maori All Blacks headline triple-header rugby event in Chicago

26:18
The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer.

Watch the first and only TV interview with Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian, where he revealed inner-workings of secretive religious sect

The controversial religious leader died today after a battle with cancer. He spoke with Sunday's Janet McIntyre in this 2007 piece.


01:58
The controversial religious leader died from cancer on May 15, 2018.

Hopeful Christian, founder of West Coast religious sect Gloriavale, dies

Hopeful Christian, previously known as Neville Cooper, founded Gloriavale in 1969.

00:44
Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to their deaths as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.

Most watched: Heartbroken Canterbury farmer weeps as his cows are taken for slaughter, amid Mycoplasma bovis

Frank Peters struggled to contain his emotions as he talked about sending 670 cows to the works in Christchurch as the Mycoplasma bovis disease spreads.


Police have taken civil proceedings against the Head Hunters gang in Christchurch.

Head Hunter gang member allegedly involved in 'unprovoked, malicious assault' on motorists while on Johnny Danger memorial ride in Auckland

A man was punched unconscious by a Head Hunter gang member after a minor crash during the ride.

01:52
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A patchwork of rain and shine throughout the country today

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 