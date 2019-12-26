Tim Southee takes stunning one-handed grab in the slips to remove David Warner (video in story)

TODAY |

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has rivalled Steve Smith's Superman catching effort in Perth with a stunning grab at the MCG.

Neil Wagner removed David Warner. Source: Photosport

The 31-year-old dived to his right, holding onto a juggling grab with one hand at second slip to dismiss Australian opener David Warner off Neil Wagner's bowling.

After Australia steadied in the Boxing Day Test following Joe Burns' first-ball duck, Southee's spectacular effort left the hosts at 2-61 nearing lunch on day one.

The catch took on extra significance for the Black Caps, with the in-form Warner out for 41 after plundering 592 Test runs already this summer.

Southee's screamer drew praise from Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who marvelled at the 193cm paceman's athletic ability.

"(Ross) Taylor (at first slip) would've thought he was in the game, but Southee, the big fast bowler at second slip; that's modern cricket for you," Gilchrist said.

Smith's catch during the first Test at Optus Stadium also came at second slip, diving to his right and clutching the ball one-handed to send Kane Williamson back to the sheds.

