Tim Southee, Sophie Devine voted New Zealand's best cricketers of 2019/20

Black Cap Tim Southee and White Ferns captain Sophie Devine have been named as New Zealand's top cricketers of the 2019/20 season, recognised by their peers in the New Zealand Cricket Players' Association.

Tim Southee. Source: Photosport

Southee, 31, beat out stiff competition from several other teammates. His consistency across all three formats saw him crowned as New Zealand's best male player for the second time, winning the Players' Cap award.

Southee was awarded the most votes as the Black Caps' T20 International player of the season, as well as the leading vote collector for the recently concluded Indian tour of New Zealand.

Across the three formats, Neil Wagner topped the votes as New Zealand's Test player of the season, while Lockie Ferguson was named as the ODI player of the year after finishing with the second most number of wickets at the 2019 World Cup in England.

In women's cricket, White Ferns captain Devine was the obvious recipient of the CPA Players' Award - her third successive time winning the award.

The award comes after Devine was given the captaincy of the White Ferns in January.

Devine was named as the White Ferns' best in the T20 International format, as well as New Zealand's best player in South Africa's tour of New Zealand.

In eight T20 Internationals during the 2019/20 season, Devine scored 429 runs at an average of 71.50, also taking seven wickets at an average of 21.14.

Sophie Devine Source: Photosport

Suzie Bates was voted as the White Ferns' best in the ODI format, while Haley Jensen led the votes for the best player at the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.

Southee previously received the Players' Cap in 2013. He joins both Kane Williamson (2015-2017) and Ross Taylor (2014, 2019) as players to have won the award more than once.