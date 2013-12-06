 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Tim Southee returns to Black Caps for second Windies Test, BJ Watling still out

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Black Caps have made just one change to their squad for the second Test against the West Indies in Hamilton later this week with Tim Southee recalled.

Tim Southee appeals for a LBW decision

Source: Photosport

Southee was unavailable for the first Test, which the Black Caps wrapped up yesterday for a dominant win, due to the birth of his child.

The 28-year-old paceman will join the squad tomorrow for Saturday's Test where he replaces George Worker - Lockie Ferguson was also released from the squad to play for Auckland in tomorrow's Ford Trophy match against Canterbury where he could face England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Ferguson is confirmed to rejoin the squad after tomorrow's domestic 50 over match to also prepare for the Test.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling was not considered for selection as he continues recovering from a hip injury with Northern Districts solely as a batsman, leaving heroic debutant Tom Blundell the likely choice for the second Test.

Watling scored 115 for Northern Districts on Sunday before getting run out after he fell over with cramp.

The Black Caps hold a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series after winning yesterday by an innings and 67 runs.

Black Caps Squad v West Indies, Second Test

Kane Williamson (c)
Trent Boult
Tom Blundell
Colin de Grandhomme
Lockie Ferguson
Matt Henry
Tom Latham
Henry Nicholls
Jeet Raval
Mitchell Santner
Tim Southee
Ross Taylor
Neil Wagner

 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:30
2
Smith couldn't get into his groove at the crease so Chris Woakes sent him packing.

Steve Smith dismissed early again as Aussie skipper blows review on LBW late on day three of second Ashes Test

00:21
3
It's claimed the 81-Test loosie will move after the next Super Rugby season and link up with Malakai Fekitoa and Ma'a Nonu.

Jerome Kaino negotiating to join French club Toulon in 2018 - report

4

Tim Southee returns to Black Caps for second Windies Test, BJ Watling still out

00:31
5
The injured wicketkeeper was having a strong day at the crease as he claimed a century for Northern Districts, but then it all came tumbling down.

Watch: BJ Watling hits the deck hard as he falls victim to cramp in hilarious run out


02:16
The new law provides for 100 per cent of lost income for donors from the day of surgery, for up to 12 weeks.

Watch: 'It's a really important move' – Kidney specialist hails new law compensating organ donors

Dr Nick Cross said the new law helps remove a barrier to people donating.


01:18
The National Party leader questions how the plan will work when senior ministers can't agree on what it will look like.

'Probably won't work out' - Bill English says Government division will see Shane Jones' work-for-dole scheme fail

The National Party leader questions how the plan will work.

00:31
The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders in awe.

Watch: Glorious supermoon rises over Auckland

The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders and New Zealanders around the country in awe.

00:22
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Watch: Massive blaze rages at Ashburton farm animal feed plant

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen rising from SealesWinslow which supplies feed to farmers.

00:38
Emma Beattie, 20, was last seen on Friday night with the search now narrowed to the Ashley River area.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 