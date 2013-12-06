Tim Southee returns to Black Caps for second Windies Test, BJ Watling still out

The Black Caps have made just one change to their squad for the second Test against the West Indies in Hamilton later this week with Tim Southee recalled.

Southee was unavailable for the first Test, which the Black Caps wrapped up yesterday for a dominant win, due to the birth of his child.

The 28-year-old paceman will join the squad tomorrow for Saturday's Test where he replaces George Worker - Lockie Ferguson was also released from the squad to play for Auckland in tomorrow's Ford Trophy match against Canterbury where he could face England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Ferguson is confirmed to rejoin the squad after tomorrow's domestic 50 over match to also prepare for the Test.

Wicketkeeper BJ Watling was not considered for selection as he continues recovering from a hip injury with Northern Districts solely as a batsman, leaving heroic debutant Tom Blundell the likely choice for the second Test.

Watling scored 115 for Northern Districts on Sunday before getting run out after he fell over with cramp.

The Black Caps hold a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series after winning yesterday by an innings and 67 runs.

