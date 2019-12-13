Tim Southee leaves frozen Aussie batsman stumped after sublime swinging ball sends bails flying

It was always going to be difficult to top Neil Wagner's stunning caught-and-bowled for dismissal of the day, but Tim Southee's ball against Matthew Wade was easily a respectable second.

Australia finished day one of the first Test against New Zealand in Perth on 248/4 after losing two late wickets in the final session of the the day/night match.

Aussie dangerman Steve Smith was the first to go in the evening and soon after Wade joined thanks to a brilliant ball by Southee.

Southee opted to come from around the wicket for the first ball of his over against Wade and it worked a treat as the Black Caps paceman managed to trick the Aussie batsman into a false sense of security with his outside full toss.

Wade took a big stride towards the ball before deciding to leave it, thinking it was staying outside and no where near his wicket.

Then the magic happened.

Southee managed to get the massive swing he wanted after it hit the deck which saw it rocket into the off stump to send the bails flying.

Wade stood frozen for a couple of seconds as Southee began to celebrate with his teammates before leaving the pitch and watching replays to understand what went wrong.