Tim Southee laughs off England's sporting advantage after Black Caps, All Blacks' heartbreak

Despite both the Black Caps and All Blacks' 2019 World Cup dreams being ruined by respective England opposition, stand in New Zealand skipper Tim Southee doesn't think that there's a problem.

After the Black Caps ended up on the wrong side of a technicality in the Cricket World Cup final, losing to England on a boundary countback at Lord's, the All Blacks were last weekend dumped out of the Rugby World Cup, outplayed in every department by Eddie Jones' side.

With the New Zealand international cricket summer beginning tomorrow though, the Black Caps will have the perfect chance to extract some revenge, taking on their World Cup tormentors in a five-match Twenty20 International series, and two Tests over the coming weeks.

Fronting media in Christchurch today though, stand in captain Southee laughed at the notion that England sides have the wood over New Zealand.

The change in format though, will hopefully bring a change in fortunes, Southee says, adamant that the Black Caps have moved on.

"There's a few guys that were involved in the World Cup, there's only a couple in the England side," Southee said.

"It's a different format, we've had a tour to Sri Lanka [since the World Cup].

"Life goes on, you move on. We had the series in Sri Lanka and our focus is now on this.

"What happened in England has happened, it's time to box on and crack on to another series, and look forward to another World Cup in 12 months' time."