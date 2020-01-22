Tim Southee holding no grudges over Sydney Test axing: 'Respect the decisions'

Tim Southee says he's moved on from his shock axing ahead of the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney - dropped as the Black Caps suffered a series whitewash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Southee, 31, was left out of the Black Caps XI for the final Test of the recent Australia series, with the official line that he was being rested after a heavy workload in both Perth and Melbourne.

However, the fact that Southee then stayed on as 12th man has drawn criticism from commentators, with ex-Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum suggesting that the full story wasn't being told.

Fronting media in Auckland today as the Black Caps prepare to face India in five T20 Internationals starting this Friday, Southee was quizzed about his feeling's over his Sydney omission.

"I don't think you take it personally," Southee said.

"They [coaches] make the decisions based on what they think is best for the team. You've got to agree to disagree, and that's just the nature of sport.