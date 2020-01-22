TODAY |

Tim Southee holding no grudges over Sydney Test axing: 'Respect the decisions'

Source:  1 NEWS

Tim Southee says he's moved on from his shock axing ahead of the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney - dropped as the Black Caps suffered a series whitewash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Black Caps veteran was dropped for the third and final Test against Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

Southee, 31, was left out of the Black Caps XI for the final Test of the recent Australia series, with the official line that he was being rested after a heavy workload in both Perth and Melbourne.

However, the fact that Southee then stayed on as 12th man has drawn criticism from commentators, with ex-Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum suggesting that the full story wasn't being told.

Fronting media in Auckland today as the Black Caps prepare to face India in five T20 Internationals starting this Friday, Southee was quizzed about his feeling's over his Sydney omission.

"I don't think you take it personally," Southee said.

"They [coaches] make the decisions based on what they think is best for the team. You've got to agree to disagree, and that's just the nature of sport.

"You're gutted every time you're left out. It's an absolute dream to play for New Zealand, and every time you do miss out it hurts. But you've got to respect the decisions and try help out and give back to the team in ways you can, even if you're not playing."

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
'Is that a serious question?' - Nick Kyrgios perplexed by Aussie Open reporter's query about banana
2
'They can see the standards he's set' – Blues' first-fives ready for Barrett arrival
3
Israel Folau in talks to join New York rugby league club - report
4
French tennis player scolded by umpire for asking ball girl to peel his banana
5
Kurow interested in rejected 7m industrial-style statue of Richie McCaw
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Van Beek's spectacular catches helps Wellington complete sweep of men's and women's Super Smashes

Sharma hits 29th ODI century as India wins series against Australia

Kane Williamson nominated for ESPN Cricinfo's captain of the year

Sophie Devine blitz leads Wellington Blaze to Women's Super Smash title