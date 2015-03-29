Tim Southee, Henry Nicholls in doubt for Black Caps' Cricket World Cup opener

The Black Caps could be without bowling spearhead Tim Southee in tonight's Cricket World Cup opening match against Sri Lanka in Cardiff, ruled out with a calf injury.

Southee, 30, is in serious doubt for tonight's clash, having picked up a knock in the Black Caps' training session, likely to see him miss out on New Zealand's first match of the tournament.

Should Southee be ruled out, Matt Henry will likely partner Trent Boult with the new ball, coming off the back of a performance that saw him concede 107 runs from 10 overs in the Black Caps' warm up match loss to the West Indies earlier this week.

Elsewhere, an injury cloud also hovers over batsman Henry Nicholls, believed to have re-aggravated a left hamstring injury, potentially opening the door for Colin Munro to return to the top of the batting order, having lost his spot towards the end of the 2018/19 home summer.