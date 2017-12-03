 

Tim Paine's gutsy fifty helps Australia surge in Ashes second Test

The Australian wicketkeeper's handy innings gave his side the edge on day two in Adelaide.
sport

01:10
1
The All Blacks star is helping a friend battling pancreatic cancer.

All Black Sam Whitelock shaves head and beard to raise $100,000 for friend battling pancreatic cancer

00:26
2
Shimron Hetmyer's fifty saw the West Indies trail by 172 runs at the end of day three in Wellington.

Gutsy Windies dig in against Black Caps bowlers, trail by 172 at end of day three

3
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

01:44
4
Hayze Perham was also being looked at by Super Rugby teams, but he says the Warriors always came first.

Watch: Young Warriors recruit in awe of chance ahead of him after being welcomed into club with full-time deal

00:38
5
The Rangiora ground staff were probably trying to make the England all-rounder feel at home.

Watch: Ben Stokes welcomed to bowling crease with Coronation Street theme on Canterbury debut

00:50
After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

02:23

Watch: 'There will be no more sitting on the couch' – Shane Jones goes full throttle on work-for-the-dole scheme

The Regional Economic Development Minister says there will be four projects announced before Christmas.

00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

'Lost valuable mementos and work' - Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

