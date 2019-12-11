Tim Paine tells Aussies to rise to NZ challenge as they name unchanged XI

Tim Paine has told his players to rise to the occasion as the Australians' bid to end New Zealand's 33-month undefeated run in Test series starts from Thursday.

The Black Caps after the series win over England. Source: Associated Press

New Zealand have arrived in the country with their best squad in years, unbeaten in their last seven series and last toppled by South Africa back in March 2017.

Thursday's pink-ball Test in Perth marks the headline act of the summer with the three-match series featuring an Australia side who appear to be on their way back to the top in long-form cricket.

Just months ago they retained the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years, and demolished the hapless Pakistan side 2-0.

The hosts will take in an unchanged side for the third straight Test, and appear a world away from the team that was a rabble following the ball-tampering saga.

"There has certainly been a change over the past 18 months," captain Tim Paine said.

"The quality of player in our team now, when I first went to Dubai as captain, we didn't have (Steve) Smith or (David) Warner or two of our quicks.

"(Josh) Hazlewood is back in, (Pat) Cummins is back in, Smith and Warner are back in. I think that changes the group dynamic and breeds some confidence into some other guys.

"The vibe around our group since the Ashes, or during the Ashes to now has been really good.

"It's been a really enjoyable place to play your cricket. And I think we're starting to see the results from that."

But they are well aware New Zealand will prove a different challenge.

Thursday's Test will be as difficult as any across the summer.

Temperatures are expected to soar to 40 degrees on the first three days, while the pink ball offered little assistance during the day in Adelaide.

It could make for some very tough Test cricket against a Black Caps side that boasts centuries from the top of their order right down to Mitchell Santner at No.8.

"We played some bloody good cricket against Pakistan and we want to continue that," Paine said.

"We're just looking forward to a really good team. The second best team in the world coming to our backyard and testing us.

"That has basically been my message to the team, if we continue to play the way we are we will have some success.

"It's just against the better teams we are going to have to do what we do against Pakistan for longer periods."

This series is also New Zealand's biggest test during the run, as they look to topple the Aussies at home for the first time in 34 years.

"The Aussies are always a really tough opposition to face in their own backyard, they are very clinical," captain Kane Williamson said.