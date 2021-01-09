Tim Paine avoids ban but fined for swearing at umpire in heated third India Test

Australia captain Tim Paine has avoided a ban for dissent after being slapped with a fine for swearing at umpire Paul Wilson.

Tim Paine of Australia is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah of India. Source: Photosport

Paine attracted the attention of match referee for Saturday's expletive rant at Wilson, after a review call went against Australia on day three in Sydney.

Paine could have potentially been suspended for the final Test against India in Brisbane if the ICC pursued the highest level of the charge.

But the 36-year-old was able to breathe a sigh of relief after accepting a level one code of conduct breach and 15 per cent fine.

The wicketkeeper was also handed one demerit point. However, he would need to pick up four of those in a two-year period to be suspended.

The charge is still likely to do little to quell Paine's discontent at the DRS system.

Paine and Australia have been on the wrong end of several calls throughout the series, particularly when it has come to hot spot and snicko.

After being given out on a spike on snicko alone in the second test in Melbourne, Paine was infuriated when Cheteshwar Pujara survived an appeal for caught in the first innings in Sydney.

Legside hotspot replays of the ball were obscured by Matt Wade at bat pad, and there was some slight movement on snicko, but no spike.

An offside hot spot replay, however, showed no mark on the bat as it turned but that did little to please Paine when the decision came back as not out.

"The f***ing consistency, Blocker (Wilson). There is a thing that goes past it (on snicko)."

Paine claimed last summer he also did not trust the ball-tracking system used to review lbws, claiming it made him disappointed and angry.